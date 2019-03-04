Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Douglas: Man suffers 'unexplained' serious injuries

  • 4 March 2019
Marlborough Court apartments, Central Promenade Image copyright Google
Image caption Police said the man was found close to the Marlborough Court apartments

Police have appealed for information about how a 48-year-old man came to be found critically injured in Douglas.

He was discovered with head and chest injuries at the junction of Empress Drive and Central Promenade at about 16:00 GMT on Sunday, a force spokesman said.

The unidentified man sustained the "unexplained" injuries between 23:30 GMT on Saturday and when he was found.

The man is now being treated at Noble's Hospital.

Police described him as a white male of medium build and average height, with short black hair.

At the time he was found, the man was wearing a black Puffa jacket, a red and black Liverpool FC zipped top, black jeans, and black trainers with red or orange soles.

Anyone who saw him has been asked to contact police headquarters.

