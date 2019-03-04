Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the man was found close to the Marlborough Court apartments

Police have appealed for information about how a 48-year-old man came to be found critically injured in Douglas.

He was discovered with head and chest injuries at the junction of Empress Drive and Central Promenade at about 16:00 GMT on Sunday, a force spokesman said.

The unidentified man sustained the "unexplained" injuries between 23:30 GMT on Saturday and when he was found.

The man is now being treated at Noble's Hospital.

Police described him as a white male of medium build and average height, with short black hair.

At the time he was found, the man was wearing a black Puffa jacket, a red and black Liverpool FC zipped top, black jeans, and black trainers with red or orange soles.

Anyone who saw him has been asked to contact police headquarters.