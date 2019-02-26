Image copyright Steve Babb Image caption Dan Kneen set his fastest ever TT lap the night before he died

A TT racing star, whose motorbike "hit a tree and burst into flames" after its front wheel broke off, died doing "what he loved to do", an inquest has heard.

Dan Kneen "died instantly" in the crash near Churchtown on the TT course during Superbike qualifying on 30 May 2018, Douglas Courthouse was told.

Witnesses said the 30-year-old, from Onchan, was "off the racing line" before his Tyco BMW crashed.

Coroner John Needham recorded a verdict of death by misadventure.

The inquest heard high pressure had been applied to the bike's front wheel, causing it to break away, but it "could not be determined what caused the surge in pressure".

Mr Needham added it was "not entirely conclusive why the front wheel of Dan's bike broke away."

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The court heard Kneen was "off the racing line" when he lost control and crashed

Fellow competitor Dean Harrison, who was travelling behind the 30-year-old, estimated his speed at between 180 and 190mph (290 and 305km/h).

He said he saw Kneen "overcompensate" his line and watched the bike "slide away from under him".

The court was told he was pushing his machine "close to its physical limits", but it showed "no sign of technical problems".

Mr Needham said the 30-year-old was a "very experienced and talented road racer [who] was at the top of his sport".

Thanking those who tried to save the rider's life, he added that Kneen had "died instantly… engaged in what he loved to do".