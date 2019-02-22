Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was struck by a Nisan Micra outside Braddan Primary School on 15 February

A woman who suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a car outside Braddan Primary School has been transferred to Liverpool for treatment, police said.

The 52-year-old was struck by a blue Nissan Micra on Braddan Road at about 13:55 GMT on 15 February.

She is being treated for broken legs and a fractured spine.

Police confirmed the driver of the car, who was unhurt, had not been arrested but would be interviewed in due course.