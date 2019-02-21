Image caption Tim Kneale celebrates winning the Isle of Man's first medal at the 2018 Gold Coast Games

Five Commonwealth Games athletes, including silver medal-winning shooter Tim Kneale, have been shortlisted for April's Isle of Man sports awards.

Kneale is named among seven contenders in the men's category after becoming the first Manx athlete to win medals at two different Commonwealth Games.

Team-mates Charlotte Atkinson, Anna Christian, Elizabeth Holden and Erika Kelly are up for the women's award.

The ceremony will take place on 4 April at the Villa Marina in Douglas.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption 2012 Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford will be the guest of honour at the awards ceremony

Enduro motorcyclist Jamie McCanney and swimmer Charlotte Atkinson won the two individual awards at last year's event.

Isle of Man Sport executive chairman Gary Corkhill said: "2018 was a fantastic year in sport for the Isle of Man, with numerous competitions taking place both locally and internationally.

"We were pleasantly surprised to see such a broad range of sports that local athletes are competing in on a global stage, resulting in us seeing a number of lesser known sporting disciplines and names shortlisted for this year's event."

Olympic, World and Commonwealth medal winners are among those shortlisted in 11 different categories.

Sportsman of the Year shortlist

Jamie McCanney (Enduro)

Daniel McCanney (Enduro)

Tim Kneale (Shooting/Commonwealth Games)

Conor Cummins (Motorsport)

Lee Cain (Motorsport)

Mark Christian (Cycling)

Danny Roberts (Bosing)

Sportswoman of the Year