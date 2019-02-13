Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Douglas hit-and-run pair sought by police

  • 13 February 2019
Image caption The crash happened at the junction of Quarter Bridge Road and Alexander Drive

A driver and passenger who abandoned a car and fled after a hit-and-run crash in Douglas are being sought by police.

A silver BMW crashed into the back of a stationary VW camper van near the junction of Quarter Bridge Road and Alexander Drive at about 12:05, Isle of Man Police said.

The car, which did not stop, was later found abandoned on nearby Thorny Road.

A force spokesman said the van's driver was not hurt and have asked anyone with information to get in touch.

Image caption The silver BMW was abandoned on Thorny Road

