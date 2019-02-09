Storm Erik: Trees and lines down in Isle of Man after gusts
- 9 February 2019
Several trees and power lines have fallen after gusts of up to 70mph battered parts of the Isle of Man.
The island's police force said it was clearing debris in the aftermath of Storm Erik and advised motorists to "drive with care".
"It has been a wet and windy shift with numerous trees down overnight island-wide," the constabulary said.
Winds are forecast to become more moderate over the course of the day.