A shop owner has won a local government by-election which had to be rerun after an initial appeal failed to attract a single candidate.

In November, an attempt to find a Lonan member for Garff Commissioners saw no-one wanting to stand, but a second by-election attracted five candidates.

Former Laxey Commissioners chairman Andrew Moore won the closely-contested poll on Thursday by two votes.

Mr Moore said he was glad people had "exercised their right to vote".

In total, 233 residents cast their vote, a turnout of 19%.

Mr Moore told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the "middle of winter" was "not a great time for a by-election for a 14-month seat but I'm glad people exercised their right to vote".

"I'm looking forward to working with the board", he added.

Lonan is one of three wards in the Garff local authority, the others being Laxey and Maughold.

The furniture and antiques shop owner will hold the seat until the general election in 2020 and thanked those who voted.