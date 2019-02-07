Manx attorney general to continue in role until 2021
- 7 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The Isle of Man's attorney general will continue in the role until December 2021, it has been announced.
Advocate John Quinn was formally appointed as the island's law chief in 2017, having served as acting attorney general since 2013.
The attorney general advises all government departments and represents the Crown in the prosecution of offences and drafting of legislation.
Mr Quinn said continuing in the role was "a great honour and privilege".