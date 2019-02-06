Image copyright Google Image caption The Liverpool Arms closed in 2017 but residents hope it will be revived in future

Moves to sell an historic Lonan pub as a residential home have been scuppered after planners refused an application to change the purpose of the building.

The Liverpool Arms was opened in 1850 and became popular with TT visitors.

But the venue closed in 2017, with the landlord blaming a decline in trade, particularly over winter.

The area's local authority has now said "all efforts should be made" to keep the building as a pub in the hope it could be revived in future.

The Baldrine watering hole was recently put up for sale by brewery Heron and Brearley for £310,000, with a stipulation that new owners did not run the building as a pub.

But planners said the brewery had failed to demonstrate why it could not be made commercially successful again in the future.

The decision means the brewery can press ahead with a sale but only if the building remains as a pub.

Alternatively, they could reopen it themselves as a pub, or leave it closed. They also have until 14 February to appeal against the ruling.

'Community value'

Marinda Fargher, vice chairman of Garff Commissioners, said people were "extremely concerned" about the potential loss of a pub which had "for many years played a significant role in the community".

She added: "All efforts should be made to retain its current use. Failing that, a use should be found that maintains the building's community value."

Residents had said it would be a "travesty" to the lose the building, which they maintained had been well used before its closure.

The pub is located on the A2, the main road between Onchan and Laxey.

Heron and Brearley has been approached by the BBC for a response.

Since 2014 four prominent Isle of Man pubs have closed - the Ship Inn in Castletown, the Britannia in Ramsey, the Waterfall Hotel in Glen Maye and the Glen Helen Inn.