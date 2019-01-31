Image copyright Google Image caption Fires were started outside three homes in Mona Street

Police investigating a series of "targeted" arson attacks on three homes and a car in the island's capital have made an arrest.

Fires were started in Mona Street, Douglas, throughout January, while a Ford Focus was also set alight.

A police spokesman said a person had been arrested but said the gender of the suspect could not be released for "operational reasons".

"No further comment will be made at this time," he added.

Officers previously said they believed the fires had been "specifically targeted towards one individual".