Image copyright Steve Babb Image caption Alan 'Bud' Jackson won four times on the TT Course

A "vastly experienced" motorcycle racer died after a "perfect storm" of factors led to his brake failing at the Isle of Man's Classic TT, an inquest has heard.

Alan "Bud" Jackson, 62 and from Kendal, died in hospital a day after crashing at the Creg-Ny-Baa during qualifying on 23 August 2018.

Witnesses said Mr Jackson did all he could to stop his Manx Norton, which had been travelling at up to 80mph.

Coroner Jayne Hughes recorded a verdict of accidental death.

Douglas courthouse heard the pub landlord had been racing on the Isle of Man for 40 years and had won four Manx Grand Prix races on the TT course.

'Extremely talented'

On the evening of the accident, he was practicing for the Senior Classic TT on a Manx Norton which he had worked on and raced for 14 years.

The bike had passed roadworthiness tests that day with no faults and the road conditions were good.

Sector marshal John Corran said Mr Jackson was "off the racing line" as he approached the corner and "wasn't slowing down".

The hearing was told he was travelling towards the corner at between 70 and 80mph and attempted to slow the bike with his left foot on the road.

Mr Corran said it had been "obvious he was in trouble".

The court heard the 62-year-old attempted to steer towards an access road before dropping his machine to its side and clipping a safety barrier.

It hit a stop sign, which snapped it in two, and Mr Jackson slid down the road for 30ft (10m), suffering multiple injuries.

Coroner Jayne Hughes said it had been a "perfect storm" of factors that led his front brake to fail, but that ultimately, no-one was to blame for the "tragic accident".

In a tribute, Road Racing News editor Stevie Rial said Mr Jackson had been hugely respected and a great ambassador, who was "extremely talented and a huge inspiration".