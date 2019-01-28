Image caption Thomas Bates acted as a legal advisor to the Manx parliament for 14 years

A former clerk of Tynwald has pleaded guilty to a charge of gross indecency against a child under the age of 16.

Thomas St John Neville Bates, 74, admitted at Douglas Courthouse to committing the offence on 3 July 2018.

The prosecution offered no evidence in relation to three other charges denied by Bates - one of indecent assault and two of possessing indecent images.

Bates was released on bail ahead of sentencing on 23 April but warned not to leave the island.

Deemster Alistair Montgomerie said he could not be involved in sentencing since he knew Bates.

An off-Island judge will be brought in.

Former senior civil servant Bates held the position of clerk of Tynwald from 1987 to 2001, acting as a senior legal advisor to the Manx parliament.

In this role he was secretary of the House of Keys and counsel to the Speaker.