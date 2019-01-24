Image copyright Perry Family Image caption Michael Perry was travelling towards Kirk Michael when the accident happened

A motorcyclist died after sliding 33ft (10m) down a hillside during a failed overtaking manoeuvre on the Isle of Man, an inquest has heard.

Michael Perry, 50, was travelling "at speed" from Ramsey on the A18 Mountain Road to his home in Kirk Michael when the accident happened on 5 August 2018.

A witness told the court she saw "the bike going over the cliff" at the start of the Mountain Mile at 15:30 BST.

Mr Perry suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Douglas Courthouse heard he had been attempting to overtake a white Volkswagen Golf.

Police said it was not possible to determine precisely how fast Mr Perry's BMW had been travelling.

'Never know'

Weather and road conditions were "good" at the time, and the motorcycle was found to have no mechanical defects.

Coroner John Needham described Mr Perry as a "hard working family man".

The biker, originally from Hertfordshire, "would not have suffered and would have died instantly", Mr Needham added.

Recording a verdict of accidental death he said "we will never know" why Mr Perry did not complete his overtaking manoeuvre successfully.