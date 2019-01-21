Image copyright Culture Vannin Image caption Dr Brian Stowell has been described as an "outstanding Manxman"

Tributes have been paid to a teacher hailed as a "pioneer of the Manx Gaelic revival" who has died aged 82.

Dr Brian Stowell, who had suffered a long illness, was a pivotal figure in the growth of the island's native language.

Tynwald president Steve Rodan said the island had "lost a great son".

Dr Stowell dedicated three decades to teaching Manx Gaelic and received the Tynwald Honour, the highest honour the island can bestow, in 2010.

Mr Rodan said: "On behalf of Tynwald I wish to express our great sorrow, and pass condolences to his family."

In 2008 Dr Stowell was awarded the Reih Bleeaney Vanannan [Manannan's Choice of the Year], the island's highest cultural award.

His contribution to teaching Gaelic was described as "unrivalled" by Culture Vannin.

Image copyright Manx Music Festival Image caption Dr Brian Stowell, left, was a long-term adjudicator at the Manx Music Festival

Dr Breesha Maddrell said the charity was "privileged" to have worked alongside Dr Stowell, who was "a true Manxman".

She added: "He was also a fine musician and singer, a writer, teacher, broadcaster and so much more. The brightest of minds and the most generous of spirits."

Dr Stowell learnt the Manx Gaelic as a young man as part of a group which made sound recordings of the last native speakers of the language.

After graduating from Liverpool University in 1958, he worked in England as a nuclear physicist and lecturer.

He then returned to the island in 1991 to head up Manx Gaelic lessons in the island's schools, becoming the government's first Manx Language Officer.

Amongst his publications were a translation of Alice in Wonderland and The Vampire Murders, the first full-length novel in the language.

He contributed to several bilingual programmes on Manx Radio including Moghrey Jedoonee [Sunday Morning], which he co-presented for almost 20 years.

Dr Stowell was also a leading figure in the Manx Language Society, the Manx branch of the Celtic Congress and the island's Gaelic Broadcasting Committee.