Image copyright IOMC Image caption Half of the weapons seized in 2018 are knives

More weapons have been seized by Isle of Man police so far in 2018 than in any of the previous five years.

Manx officers have seized 27 weapons including 13 knives and three imitation firearms, data released under the Freedom of Information Act reveals.

The figure is more than double than each of the previous two years.

Chief constable Gary Roberts said: "We are not concerned as the numbers are very low. Weapons are rarely used in crimes here."

Among the weapons seized between 1 January and 30 September were three knuckledusters, two hammers and a crowbar.