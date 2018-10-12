Image copyright IOMG Image caption The distinctive 50p coins feature red poppies

Students in the Isle of Man will receive a specially minted coin to mark the centenary of the end of World War One, the Manx government said.

Everybody in full-time education will receive the new 50p coin, which features red poppies.

"This is our way of acknowledging the huge sacrifices made," said Treasury Minister Alfred Cannan.

"A war in which 8,261 Manx men enlisted in the armed forces, and in which 1,165 lost their lives."

Image copyright IOMG Image caption Two £50 silver coins have also been minted

The coins are also decorated with an image of the World War One soldier from the Douglas war memorial, and the words 'Their name liveth for evermore'.

The image of the Queen's head is on the other side.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle said: "This centenary is one of enormous importance in our island's, and the world's, history."

Two £50 commemorative silver coins have also been minted.

One will be presented to the Royal British Legion with the other going on permanent display in the Legislative Buildings.