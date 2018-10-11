Image caption An area of the school was cordoned off to students and staff

A seriously injured man has been found within the grounds of an Isle of Man secondary school.

The man was found with serious head injuries at St Ninian's High School in the early hours by a member of the public.

Police said the circumstances remain unclear and investigation was under way.

Sgt Gavin Callow said an area of the school had been cordoned off while officers analysed the scene.

A spokeswoman for the school said staff did not know what had happened and it was "not a school incident".

The man was taken to Noble's Hospital in Braddan.

Witnesses or anyone with information have been advised to contact police.