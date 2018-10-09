Image caption Wing Cdr Thrussell (third from left) said he was honoured

A man who "inspired, nurtured and developed" two generations of Manx air cadets has received the British Empire Medal (BEM).

Head of the Isle of Man's combined cadet force (CCF), Wing Cdr Pheric Thrussell, received the honour for his "invaluable work" over 40 years.

He said he was "incredibly proud" to receive his medal from the Lieutenant Governor at a ceremony in Douglas.

In his 36 years in charge, numbers have risen from 10 to more than 100.

The CCF is a voluntary youth organisation sponsored by the Ministry of Defence which caters for secondary school students.

It offers activities include sailing, flying, and military competitions and encourages "responsibility, leadership and self discipline" in young people.

Image copyright CCF Image caption Although funded by the MoD, there is no obligation to join the Armed Forces

Although the Manx squadron has sections for the Army, (Royal) Navy and (Royal) Air Force, its major selling point is to "help cadets gain flying experience", he said.

"We've had cadets go onto become RAF wing commanders and squadron leaders as well as many going on to successful careers in the Army and Navy."

Ten Isle of Man cadets have gone on to gain their full pilot's licence, he added.

Wing Cdr Thrussell joined the Air Training Corps (ATC) as a civilian instructor in 1977.

Five years later, he assumed command of the Isle of Man 440 squadron (1st Manx) which has he has led ever since.

An ATC spokesman said he had "inspired, nurtured and developed two generations of air cadets" with the Manx squadron becoming one of the largest in the ATC.

Wing Cdr Thrussell has also been a vocational qualification officer for 20 years helping many to achieve formal qualifications whilst gaining his own masters' degree.