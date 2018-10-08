Peel castle road bridge project begins

Image copyright Dave Kneale Image caption The bridge links the town with an 11th century castle built by Vikings

A project to replace a wooden road bridge which links a Manx town with an 11th century castle will begin later.

The bridge connects the town of Peel on the island's west coast with St Patrick's Isle, home of the ancient Peel castle.

Built in 1938, the hardwood bridge had "reached the end of its life", said the Department of Infrastructure.

It will close to traffic on 15 October with work expected to take 20 weeks and cost £530,000.

The spokesman added: "A rolling maintenance programme has been in place since the 1990s, but further deterioration means it must be replaced".

The new steel and concrete structure will be twice as wide and able to support twice the load.

Image copyright MNH Image caption The castle stands on St Patrick's Isle