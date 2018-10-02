Image copyright MSPCA Image caption The California kingsnake is not venomous but can bite and rattle its tail

A meter-long snake native to the US has been discovered in the car park of an Isle of Man sports centre.

The California kingsnake, which is not venomous but can bite, was found by contractors working at the National Sports Centre in Douglas on Monday.

The reptile, thought to be a domestic pet, is currently being cared for by staff from the MSPCA animal charity at their rescue centre in Ard Jerkyll.

A spokeswoman said the snake "could have been loose for some time".

She said it was "safely recovered" and was passed into the care of a local man who was in the area and has experience in keeping snakes.

"He was happy to give it a temporary home and has the equipment required to keep it safe and well," she said.

The owners of the snake have been urged to contact the charity.