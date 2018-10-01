Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Kneen was riding for the Northern Ireland-based Tyco BMW team when he died

A lack of data from the bike of a Manx rider killed during TT qualifying led to a coroner adjourning his inquest.

Dan Kneen, 30 and of Onchan, sustained fatal injuries near Churchtown during Superbike qualifying on 30 May.

Coroner John Needham told Douglas courthouse a vehicle examiner had determined his bike's brakes and engine were in working order but had not been able to download telemetry information.

He said he would approach Kneen's Tyco BMW team in a bid to obtain the data.

Image caption Kneen set his fastest ever TT lap the night before he died

At the hearing on Friday, race marshals described Kneen as being "off the racing line" heading into Churchtown before he slid off his machine at a speed of about 140mph (225km/h).

The court heard he was given CPR but died at the scene.

His father Richard said the data would show whether there were any problems with the bike prior to the incident.

Mr Needham apologised to the former Irish Superbike champion's family for the delay and confirmed the proceedings would continue at a date to be fixed.