Image copyright Team Lyon Racing Image caption Lyon was described as a "talented" and "extremely personable" rider

Road racer Adam Lyon died after "barrel rolling into a fence" during his debut TT ride, an inquest has heard.

The 26-year-old, from Helensburgh in Argyll hit a kerb while travelling at about 140mph (225km/h) near the 29th milestone at Casey's Corner in a Supersport 600cc race on 4 June.

Douglas courthouse heard he was thrown from his bike, which "exploded on impact", and suffered fatal injuries.

Coroner John Needham recorded a verdict of death by misadventure.

The hearing was told the "rising star", who died at the scene, had been declared fit to race on the day and his machine had no defects.

Offering condolences to his family, Mr Needham said the "talented" and "extremely personable" rider's death highlighted the "inherent risks of road racing".