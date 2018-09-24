Image copyright David Kneale

A £50m scheme to help businesses grow on the Isle of Man has been scrapped after helping to create just 16 new jobs.

The Enterprise Development Scheme was launched in 2016 after some companies complained of financing issues.

Fund managers SPARK Impact said they had met more than 200 companies but only £3m was ever handed out in loans.

Enterprise minister Laurence Skelly MHK said an upturn in the Manx economy meant the island's needs had "changed".

He said both parties agreed it was "not fulfilling expectations" and the five-year SPARK Impact contract would be terminated by mutual agreement in January 2019.

Image caption Laurence Skelly said the Manx economy is in a stronger position

"It was created against a backdrop of unemployment and financing issues faced by companies but since then our economy has evolved to a stronger position."

The fund's managers also faced major competition from UK schemes including the 'Northern Powerhouse' - which was launched around the same time.

Since the scheme was launched, several private equity businesses were now providing the same service, added Mr Skelly.

Last week, the government published its National Income Report showing that GDP has increased by 7.4% during the 2016/17 financial year.

Out of the 24 sectors covered in the report, 16 showed areas of growth with the information and technology sector being a significant driver.

Other areas that demonstrated significant growth were e-gaming, and finance and businesses services.

SPARK will continue to manage the fund until January.