Image copyright IOMG Image caption The proposed terminal will cost the Manx government £30.5m to build

A new £30m Isle of Man ferry terminal in Liverpool has moved a step closer after Liverpool City Council said it was set to approve a link road scheme.

The £7.6m project will link Waterloo Road to the proposed terminal at Princes Half-Tide Dock.

Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson said: "I'm delighted we're ready to make the project live - it's a vital scheme for Liverpool and the Isle of Man."

The council is expected to announce the scheme's contractor on 28 September.

A council spokesman said: "On cabinet approval the highways contractor will be formally appointed and it will be funded by the the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority."

Both the link road and ferry terminal site lie within Peel Land and Property Limited's Liverpool Waters scheme - a £5bn development site.

Earlier this month the Manx government said it would pay £3.5m to lease the land for the Liverpool terminal from Peel.

The Manx government hopes the new ferry terminal will open in 2021.

Mr Anderson said: "The road's core function is obviously to support the new ferry terminal but it will also bolster the wider development of the Liverpool Waters scheme".

Manx Infrastructure Minister Ray Harmer said the terminal would bring "significant improvements for ferry users".