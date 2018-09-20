Image copyright Calf of Man Bird Observatory Image caption Bird expert Aron Sapsford fell from a ladder inside the remote lighthouse

A nature warden broke his ankle when he fell from a ladder inside a remote island lighthouse off the Isle of Man.

Ornithologist Aron Sapsford was left in severe pain after the accident at the 1960s lighthouse on Wednesday.

Storm Ali's raging winds meant the tiny islet was impossible to reach by sea so the Coastguard helicopter was deployed.

Mr Sapsford, one of only two permanent inhabitants on the Calf of Man, said: "I'm very grateful. It was a tough rescue in horrendous weather."

The Calf of Man nature reserve can be cut off for weeks at a time in severe weather.

On Wednesday winds reaching 70 mph (112 km/h) battered the Isle of Man.

Image copyright Port Erin Coastguard Image caption The rescuers used part of a golf course during the rescue

Mr Sapsford added: "Other than my right ankle being broken I'm absolutely fine and I'm being cared for fantastically."

A Coastguard spokesman said: "This was a particularly challenging rescue for all concerned, given the remote location, difficult access and the storm force winds and our thanks go to all involved.

"A quick decision was made to request a medical evacuation by HM Coastguard helicopter from Caernarfon in Wales.

"We wish him a speedy and full recovery."

Crews from Port Erin and Douglas Coastguard and the Isle of Man Ambulance Service were also involved in the rescue.

Image copyright Calf of Man Bird Observatory Image caption Mr Sapsford (third from right) is responsible for monitoring resident and migrant bird populations on the Calf of Man

Image copyright Douglas Coastguard Image caption Mr Sapsford said he was rescued in "horrendous conditions"