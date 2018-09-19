Image copyright earth.nullschool.net Image caption Storm Ali is expected to bring high winds and heavy rain on Wednesday

Ferries and flights have been cancelled as Storm Ali reaches the Isle of Man.

The Manx Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as gusts reaching 70 mph (112 km/h) hit the island leading to travel disruption.

A spokeswoman warned of possible flying debris, fallen trees and traffic disruption across the island.

A number of ferry sailings and flights between the Isle of Man and the UK have been cancelled - travellers are asked to check with their operator.

The Steam Packet Company said the 08:45 BST sailing between Douglas and Heysham has been called off, as has the return journey at 14:15.

The 15:00 Manannan service to Liverpool and the 19:15 return have also been cancelled.

Some flights between the island and Manchester, Dublin and London City have also been cancelled due to the strong winds.

And the Douglas Bay Horse Tram Service has been suspended.

