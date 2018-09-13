Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened at the tram crossing by the Mines pub

Two people have been treated for minor injuries after a van hit a tram in Laxey.

The collision happened at about 12:20 BST at the tram crossing by the Mines pub.

Emergency services attended and two people in the van were treated for minor injuries by paramedics.

None of the 17 passengers on the Manx Electric Railways tram were injured and fire crews were at the scene for about 30 minutes.

A spokesman from the Department of of Infrastructure said the tram was not moving at the time and it was left with only minor damage.