Image caption Cannabis resin and bush worth £150,000 was seized by police

A man has appeared in court after drugs with an estimated street value of £150,000 were seized in Douglas.

Daniel Caulfield, 31, was charged with possession with intent to supply after cannabis resin and bush was discovered in a property on 6 September.

Police said more than £30,000 in cash was also found in the operation.

Mr Caulfield, of Reginald Mews, Governors Hill, in Douglas, was also charged with offences against the Proceeds of Crime Act.

He appeared before magistrates on Tuesday and was remanded in custody to appear before the courts in Douglas on Friday.