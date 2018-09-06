Image copyright MWT Image caption The first pup was recorded by wardens on the Calf of Man

The first seal pup birth of the season on the Calf of Man has led to a warning from wildlife experts.

Manx Wildlife Trust said the white fluffy pups may look "cute and harmless" but can be aggressive and give a "nasty bite" if approached.

Last year 66 pups were born on the islet although half were lost in the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia, which battered the region in October 2017.

It was the worst loss since the trust's annual seal survey began in 2009.

The trust warned that mothers have been known to abandon their pups if they are "unduly disturbed".

They said people should keep a safe distance away, and refrain from allowing dogs to approach the animals.

The birthing season can last until late November or even early December.

Factfile: Grey seals

Image copyright Kerry Fround

Grey seals are Britain's largest living carnivore.

The British Isles are home to 36% of the world's population of grey seals around its shores.