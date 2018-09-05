Image copyright Steve Babb Image caption Alan Jackson won his first Manx Grand Prix in 1986

A veteran motorcycle racer died from serious injuries after a crashing into a wall and signpost during a TT practice session, an inquest has heard.

Alan "Bud" Jackson died in hospital a day after the crash near the Creg-Ny-Baa on the TT course on 23 August.

The 62-year-old pub landlord, of Cumbria, had been riding a 499cc Norton ahead of the Classic TT races.

Douglas Courthouse heard Mr Jackson had competed on the island for 30 years and won four Manx Grand Prix races.

Coroner Jane Hughes opened and adjourned the inquest, which will be resumed on a date yet to be fixed.

Ms Hughes passed on her condolences to Mr Jackson's family and friends.

A police investigation into the circumstances of the crash is continuing.