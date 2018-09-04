Image copyright Other Image caption Tom Ramsay completed the challenge with friend Rich Baldwin

A man has completed a 12-hour 145-mile (233 km) cycle challenge in memory of his friend who was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Isle of Man.

James Cowton, 26, died during the Southern 100 races in July.

His friend Tom Ramsay cycled up Garrowby Hill in Yorkshire 52 times for his charity challenge - equivalent to the height of Mount Everest.

He raised cash for the Rob Vine Fund, which helps motorsport medical services.

The challenge, known as Everesting, sees cyclists repeat a particular climb until they reach 8,848 m (29,028 ft).

Image copyright STEPHEN DAVISON Image caption Hames Cowton had won a race at this year's NW200 in Northern Ireland

Mr Ramsay was joined by friend Rich Baldwin for the feat, which they described as "way beyond any challenge we had previously undertaken".

Dr David Stevens, of the Rob Vine Fund, said the charity was "immensely grateful" and "James would be incredibly proud".

Image copyright Tom Ramsay Image caption The pair completed repeated ascents of Garrowby Hill in Yorkshire

He added: "It has been an absolutely devastating year for road racing with the loss of a number of well-respected individuals.

"However, it is really heart-warming to see people like Tom and Rich undertaking such activities in order to bring about some good from a terrible situation".