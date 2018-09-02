Image copyright Tin Bath Championships Image caption The World Tin Bath Championships began in 1971

More than 100 hardy souls armed with decorated bathtubs and paddles tried to stay afloat to cross the finish line at the World Tin Bath Championships.

Competitors from the British Isles, Europe and the rest of the world gathered on the Isle of Man in a bid to paddle themselves to glory.

The winner was either the first to cross the finish line or covered the furthest distance before sinking.

Nick Thornley won the men's race and Erica Cowen took the women's title.

Image copyright Tin Bath Championships Image caption Spectators lined Castletown harbour

Organisers of the annual event, which began in 1971, said participants must be able to swim "at least 50 yards".

In 2014, the event featured in the Daily Telegraph's top 10 weirdest festivals alongside Bognor's International Birdman Festival and Finland's Wife Carrying World Championships.

Organiser David Collister, who has competed every year since it began, said spectators "like to see people sink".

The event has raised more than £200,000 for charity.

Image copyright WTBC

Tin Bath rules

Shall be wholly of metal construction

Shall not exceed 5ft (154cm) in length

Shall not exceed 16 inches (41cm) in height at any point

Shall be single hulled

Shall have no alteration or addition to the shape of the hull

Pyrotechnics must not be used

Source: Race organisers