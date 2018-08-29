Image copyright IOMTT Image caption Dan Sayle has won sidecar and solo races on the Mountain Course

Serial TT winner Dan Sayle was among six racers injured in separate crashes at the Isle of Man's Festival of Motorcycling.

Organisers said eight-time winner Sayle crashed at Ballaspur in Saturday's Lightweight race and was flown to the UK with "serious" injuries.

Rob Whittall, David Crussell, David Linsdell, Bernie Wright, and Martin Currams were all said to be stable.

Organisers said Sayle suffered head, chest and spinal injuries.

The 36-year-old is the most successful sidecar passenger in TT history and has also won three Manx Grand Prix races as a solo competitor.

Rob Whittall, a former paragliding world champion from New Zealand and American David Crussell were hurt in separate crashes at Keppel Gate and Brandywell.

Image copyright Steve Babb Image caption Alan Jackson, who won his first Manx Grand Prix in 1986, died in an earlier crash

British riders Bernie Wright and David Linsdell were injured during a practice session on 23 August at the Black Hut.

Both suffered leg injuries, with Wright being flown to the UK for treatment, where he was described as "serious but stable".

Ireland's Martin Currams received a shoulder injury in a crash at Signpost during the Manx Grand Prix practice on Tuesday.

Organisers sent their "best wishes for a speedy recovery" to all involved.

The Festival of Motorcycling incorporates both the Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix events.

On Friday it was announced Cumbrian racer Alan "Bud" Jackson died after a crash during a practice session.