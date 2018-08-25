Image copyright Steve Babb Image caption Alan Jackson won his first Manx Grand Prix in 1986

A veteran motorcycle racer has died after a crash on the Isle of Man.

Alan "Bud" Jackson, from Kendal, Cumbria, was taken to hospital after a collision during a practice session for the Classic TT races on Thursday.

The 62-year-old had been competing for more than 30 years and had won four Manx Grand Prix races.

The Manx Motor Cycle Club said it passed on "their deepest sympathy to Alan's wife Elaine, son Paul and daughter Emma".