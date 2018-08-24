Image copyright Tony Lloyd-Davies Image caption Ben and Tom Birchall designed and built their record-breaking machine

A record-breaking sidecar belonging to two Isle of Man TT stars has been bought by Manx National Heritage.

Former world champions, brothers Ben and Tom Birchall from Mansfield, smashed their own lap and race records in the three-wheeled machine in June.

MNH said the sidecar will be the star attraction in a new TT gallery at the Manx Museum.

Curator Matthew Richardson said: "We're thrilled to add an incredible piece of modern TT history to our collections."

Image copyright IOMTT Image caption The brothers have dominated their TT event in recent years

MNH would not reveal how much it cost saying it was "commercially sensitive."

The dynamic duo, who have won eight TT races, became the first sidecar crew to complete a lap of the 37.75 mile TT course in under 19 minutes - averaging more than 119mph (192 km/h)

As well as driving the machine, they designed and built it themselves.

Ben said: "We are immensely proud to see our sidecar take its place in the Isle of Man's national museum."