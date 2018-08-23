Image copyright Manx Scenes Image caption The riders crashed while travelling in opposite directions near Guthrie's Memorial

Two riders have been seriously injured after their motorbikes collided on the Isle of Man's A18 Mountain Road.

Police said a 41-year-old Ramsey man and a boy, aged 17, from Grimsby crashed near Guthrie's Memorial at about 16:30 BST on Wednesday.

Both were flown to hospital in Liverpool in a "critical but stable" condition, police said.

The crash led to a Festival of Motorcycling practice session, which was due to use the road, being delayed.

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the crash to get in touch.