Two bikers seriously injured in Mountain Road crash
- 23 August 2018
Two riders have been seriously injured after their motorbikes collided on the Isle of Man's A18 Mountain Road.
Police said a 41-year-old Ramsey man and a boy, aged 17, from Grimsby crashed near Guthrie's Memorial at about 16:30 BST on Wednesday.
Both were flown to hospital in Liverpool in a "critical but stable" condition, police said.
The crash led to a Festival of Motorcycling practice session, which was due to use the road, being delayed.
Police have asked anyone who witnessed the crash to get in touch.