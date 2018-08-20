Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nathusius' pipistrelle is the eighth recorded species on the island

A bat species has been recorded on the Isle of Man for the first time.

The mammal, formally known as Nathusius' pipistrelle, was spotted by the Manx Bat Group in late June and early July, in two separate places.

A spokesman for the group said eight species of bat have now been recorded on the island. Eighteen have been identified in the UK.

The bats are a migratory species first recorded in Great Britain in Shetland in 1940 and Northern Ireland in 1996.

The group's Nick Pinder said they were "very pleased" with the discovery.

He added: "It remains to be seen whether they will be isolated records, indicating migrating individuals only, or the start of an increasing trend."

The sightings were recorded in a large old country house on the river near Peel and overlooking Elfin Glen in Ramsey.

They were confirmed by Dr Jon Russ, a leading specialist in the identification of British bats.