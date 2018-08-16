Image caption Deemster Alistair Montgomerie commended both officers for their bravery

A "drunk, irate and aggressive" man threatened a police officer with a kitchen knife, a Manx court has heard.

Police said John Blanchard, 41, pointed the five-inch (12cm) weapon at PC Jon Penman after he and PC Katrina Keeling were called to a domestic disturbance.

The officers used a spray to incapacitate Blanchard during a five-minute melee in Peel on 10 June 2017.

After a two-day trial in Douglas, the jury found him guilty of affray. Blanchard will be sentenced in October.

Deemster Alistair Montgomerie commended both officers for their bravery.

Bravery

Chief Constable Gary Roberts, who also awarded the officers a commendation for bravery, said the incident demonstrated the risks that "all police officers face on a day-to-day basis".

The jury heard that the officers met Blanchard, a woman, and a 13-year-old girl when they arrived at the property.

PC Penman kept Blanchard in one room whilst PC Keeling took the woman and girl into another.

The court heard the 41-year-old then snatched and held out a kitchen knife within "extremely close proximity" of PC Penman.

After shouting for help, the officer instinctively grasped the hand of Blanchard that was holding the knife.