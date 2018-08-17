Image caption A quarter of Manx five-year-olds are overweight or obese

A quarter of Manx five-year-olds are overweight or obese, the Isle of Man's director of public health has said.

In her annual report, Henrietta Ewart described childhood obesity as one of the "greatest public challenges".

While Manx obesity figures are slightly lower than in England, the Isle of Man is worse when the numbers of overweight and obese children are combined.

Radical new methods are needed to tackle the problem, said Dr Ewart, who warned that "there is no magic wand".

Risks of childhood obesity include health problems including diabetes, some cancers, and emotional and behavioural problems including low self-esteem and bullying.

Dr Ewart said: "The historic 'treatment-based' approach has had no impact on the rising tide of obesity in children.

"We need to move beyond an approach based only on trying to change the behaviours of individuals or families to one that addresses the environment which all to often encourages poor diet and sedentary behaviour."

Dr Ewart's recommendations:

Work with food retailers to encourage the promotion of healthy food and drinks

Work with food retailers to promote portion control

Develop minimum nutritional standards for school meals

More support for schools and nurseries

Ensure active travel policies for schools are implemented

Limit the number of fast food outlets near schools

Figures suggest that oveweight children often continue to have weight problems in adulthood.

Two-thirds of Manx adults are classified as being at least overweight.

Dr Ewart said: "Habits established early in life are difficult to break, which is why a focus on reducing childhood overweight is so important."

A government spokesman said helping people live healthy and active lives is "high on their agenda".

Dr Ewart's report calls for government action to limit the number of fast food outlets near schools, and ensure walking and cycling to school are "easy options" for pupils.

It also calls for all six-year-olds to be routinely measured so that weight trends can be tracked.

In her conclusion, Dr Ewart said: "It is very clear there is no magic wand to tackle or prevent childhood obesity.

"We need a sustained, co-ordinated action across all sectors of government and our communities."