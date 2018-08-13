Image copyright Tracey's Pictures Image caption The Limousin heifer was previously crowned champion in 2016

A cow has been named as supreme champion at the Isle of Man's largest agricultural show for a second time.

Crosby farmer Lee Caine's two-year-old Limousin heifer won the Royal Manx Agricultural Show's top prize on Saturday, having previously taken the title as a calf in 2016.

Mr Caine said he was "absolutely delighted" to have won again.

More than 20,000 people attended the show at Knockaloe Farm in Patrick on Friday and Saturday.