Limousin heifer named Royal Manx Agricultural Show supreme champion
- 13 August 2018
A cow has been named as supreme champion at the Isle of Man's largest agricultural show for a second time.
Crosby farmer Lee Caine's two-year-old Limousin heifer won the Royal Manx Agricultural Show's top prize on Saturday, having previously taken the title as a calf in 2016.
Mr Caine said he was "absolutely delighted" to have won again.
More than 20,000 people attended the show at Knockaloe Farm in Patrick on Friday and Saturday.