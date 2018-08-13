Image copyright Kane Ltd Image caption Quayside North would cost £25m and take two years to construct

Plans to transform part of Douglas, including the building of a new cinema and hotel complex, have been submitted.

Isle of Man-based contractor Kane Limited is seeking planning permission for the £25m redevelopment of the former Lord Street bus station.

In addition to the hotel and cinema, Kane wants to build a six-storey car park, 20 flats, restaurants and shops.

The site has been used as a car park since 2002 when the old bus station was demolished.

Kane said the project would create 110 permanent jobs and generate significant investment in the island.

Mark Johnston of Peter Brett Associates, who submitted the application on behalf of Kane, said the construction phase could also support 130 new jobs.

Kane said it has already exchanged contracts with Travelodge Hotels and Omniplex cinemas who they said have committed to 25 and 20-year lease agreements respectively.

Omniplex operations director Paul Anderson said: "It's an exciting venture. We are looking forward to providing a world-class cinema experience to Manx audiences in the near future."

If the plans are approved, construction could begin in March 2019.

Image copyright Manx National Heritage Image caption It would sit on the former Lord Street bus station which was demolished in 2002

Image copyright Kane Ltd Image caption Kane Ltd said the design "shares attributes of the Tower of Refuge" in Douglas Bay

Image copyright Kane Ltd Image caption More than 110 permanent jobs could be created, the developer claims