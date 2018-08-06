Image copyright Manx Scenes Image caption The Mountain Road connects the towns of Douglas and Ramsey on the Isle of Man

A motorcyclist has died after crashing on the Isle of Man's Mountain Road.

The 50-year-old man crashed on a section of the A18 known as the Mountain Mile at about 15:45 BST on Sunday.

Appealing for witnesses, Isle of Man Police said no other vehicles were involved.

The man is the fourth motorcyclist to have died on Manx roads since the start of July - and the third to have been killed on the Mountain Road in 2018.

The 13-mile (21km) road connects the towns of Douglas and Ramsey.

A Freedom of Information request by the BBC revealed 26 motorcyclists and one pillion rider have died on Manx roads since 2012, though that figure does not include those competing in the annual TT races.

Eight of the riders were from the island, with 14 more being from England, two from Germany and one each from Scotland and France.

On Sunday, Isle of Man Police named Robert Robinson as the man who died at the scene of a three-vehicle collision between Ballaugh Bridge and Quarry Bends on 26 July.

A force spokesman said officers were continuing to work to reduce road casualties in partnership with other agencies.