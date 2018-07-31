Image copyright Kirree Kermode Image caption Kirree Kermode said her family were "totally made up" after receiving the prize.

A "special" pedigree bull has been crowned supreme champion at an Isle of Man agricultural show.

The five-year-old Limousin bull, Orrisdale Icebreaker, beat hundreds of animals to claim best in show at the Southern Agricultural Show.

Owner Kirree Kermode said to receive the accolade "with an animal we've bred ourselves is a total delight".

Thousands attended the show at Great Meadow in Malew at the weekend, despite heavy rain and high winds.

Ms Kermode said her family were "totally made up" after receiving the prize.

"He's always been special since a young age and he's always had that class and a fantastic temperament," she said.

"My brothers worked so hard getting him washed and blow-dried and despite the weather, he looked great".