Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A grass shortage has caused a rise in the price of livestock feed

The Manx government has stepped in to support farmers struggling to buy feed and bedding for livestock amid a shortage of supplies this summer.

The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture has issued an advance payment following three months of hot weather caused a shortage of grass.

Environment minister Geoffrey Boot said it was "rapid response to an urgent situation".

The Manx National Farmers Union's welcomed the "short-term solution."

The payment to farmers will see an advance of 10% of the financial support farmers receive under the Agricultural Development Scheme.

MNFU general secretary Andrew Cooper said the payment would give farmers a "little breathing room".

A government spokesman said warm temperatures and a lack of rain had put farmers "under pressure".

'Every little helps'

Mr Cooper added: "While this move will certainly help in the short term, the long term problem is finding what they need to buy.

"It will ultimately benefit consumers and every little helps," he added

The Manx Met Office said although some rain is forecast this weekend it has been both the driest and hottest May, June and July on record on the Isle of Man since 1989.