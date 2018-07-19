Image copyright Curraghs Wildlife Park Image caption The baby lemur has been named Phoenix

The birth of an endangered lemur has brought hope to keepers at an Isle of Man wildlife park three months after a fire killed two of the animals.

A wooden enclosure which housed lemurs at Curraghs Wildlife Park was burnt to the ground in an electrical fire on 25 April.

Four lemurs were rescued but the two youngest animals died.

The surviving pair have given birth and are now waiting to be housed in a new facility following public donations.

Park manager Kathleen Graham said the birth has raised everyone's spirits after "an incredibly hard time".

Image copyright Curraghs Wildlife Park Image caption A new home for the lemurs is currently being built following public donations

She added: "It was a hard week for staff when we had the fire but this has really heartened us.

"We are delighted that the lemurs have recovered and given birth again".

The baby lemur has been named Phoenix.

Alaotran gentle lemurs are critically endangered and threatened with extinction.

It is thought there are less than 2,500 left in the wild, primarily in a small region of their native Madagascar.