A 54-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with an oncoming car in the Isle of Man, an inquest has heard.

Kenneth Allen, from Bilston in the West Midlands, died after colliding with a Vauxhall Zafira near the Brandywell junction of the Mountain Road on 12 July.

Coroner Jayne Hughes told Douglas Courthouse the Military of Defence engineer died from "multiple injuries".

The hearing at Douglas courthouse was adjourned to a date yet to be fixed.

Mr Allen was riding south on his black Honda Fireblade when he collided with a blue Vauxhall Zafira travelling in the opposite direction at 18:30 BST.

The car's occupants were all taken to hospital but have been released, the court heard.

Two days later, a second motorcyclist was killed in a collision on the same stretch of road.

The 27-year-old rider from the UK, who has not been named, died at the scene.

Police said their investigations are ongoing.