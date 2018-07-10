Biker critically injured in Southern 100 practice session crash
- 10 July 2018
A biker has been critically injured in a crash during a practice session for the Isle of Man Southern 100 race event.
Tom Robinson, from North Yorkshire, was airlifted to hospital after the crash at Ballawhetstone on Monday, race organisers said.
The 28-year-old was later taken to the UK for further treatment.
It is understood the crash occurred during practice for the 600cc Supersport class.
The Southern 100 is an annual road race held in July on the Billown Circuit in the south of the island.