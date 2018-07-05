Image copyright Manx Radio Image caption Bill Dale received the Tynwald Honour from President of Tynwald, Steve Rodan

A "selfless" beach cleaner has received the Tynwald's Honour for "outstanding contribution to Manx life".

Beach Buddies founder Bill Dale, from Andreas, was put forward for the award for his work raising awareness of the harm caused by marine rubbish.

It is the highest honour the Manx parliament can bestow.

Mr Dale was awarded the accolade in St John's church by Tynwald president Steve Rodan.

The Tynwald Honour is reserved for the most highly commendable community achievements and other acts of dedication and generosity.

Image copyright Beach Buddies Image caption Bill Dale gives regular talks on the Isle of Man to raise the awareness of the problem of marine rubbish

The 67-year-old established the charity in 2007 with the aim of making the Manx coastline "the cleanest in Europe".

The group organises more than 200 beach cleaning sessions every year.

With help from 10,000 volunteers, it is annually responsible for collecting more than 200 tonnes of rubbish.

Image copyright Bill Dale Image caption Thousands of islanders have volunteered with Beach Buddies

Speaker of the House of Keys Juan Watterson has described Mr Dale's charity as a "true community organisation supported across the Isle of Man".

Mr Dale said: "I count it as my good fortune and privilege to be the person on this special island to represent the community and show how much we love and care about our environment and wildlife.

"We are setting standards which are now being recognised around the world."

Last year, Mr Dale received the British Empire Medal for services to the Manx marine environment.