Thousands of people have attended the annual Tynwald Day ceremony on the Isle of Man.

The event, thought to have remained largely unchanged for more than 1,000 years, is the only day of the year when parliament is held outside.

During the ceremony all the island's new laws are publicly announced in both English and Manx Gaelic, an act which brings them into effect.

People also have the chance to lobby the law-makers by presenting petitions.

