Thousands join Isle of Man Tynwald Day celebrations

  • 5 July 2018
Tynwald Day, 2018 Image copyright Manx Radio
Image caption The event is thought to have remained largely unchanged for centuries

Thousands of people have attended the annual Tynwald Day ceremony on the Isle of Man.

The event, thought to have remained largely unchanged for more than 1,000 years, is the only day of the year when parliament is held outside.

During the ceremony all the island's new laws are publicly announced in both English and Manx Gaelic, an act which brings them into effect.

People also have the chance to lobby the law-makers by presenting petitions.

Image copyright Daphne Caine
Image caption Politicians Daphne Caine and Jane Poole-Wilson take time for a quick selfie
Image copyright Culture Vannin
Image caption A Lego version of Tynwald Hill is on display at Culture Vannin in St John's
Image copyright Manxscenes.com
Image caption Tynwald Day is a chance for islanders to celebrate the Isle of Man's unique identity
Image copyright Manx Radio
Image copyright Alan Kneen
Image copyright IoM Gov't
Image copyright Mavis Wade
Image caption A colourful assortment of gnomes added to the pageantry

