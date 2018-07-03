Image copyright Adam Denard Image caption There are only thought to be about six pairs of nesting barn owls on the Isle of Man

Three barn owl chicks have been ringed by scientists on the Isle of Man to help "monitor and protect the local population", a charity has said.

Manx Birdlife said the birds hatched in a nest box which was installed with a webcam earlier this year.

The project aims to provide a rare insight into the behaviour of the "enigmatic birds", the group added.

There are thought to be about 4,000 breeding pairs of barn owls in the UK, but only about six on the Isle of Man.

Image copyright Manx Birdlife Image caption Barn owls are a protected species

Barn owls are a protected species and it is illegal to disturb the birds without a special licence.

A clutch of six eggs was originally produced but only three of the chicks survived.

A Manx Birdlife spokesman said: "The rings will help us to identify the three youngsters as they grow and hopefully one day start their own families".

